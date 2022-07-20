We think the state law is unnecessary. Federal overreach hasn’t been a grievous problem here. But Attorney General John Formella made it clear that the new law doesn’t prevent local law enforcement from continuing to “respond to, investigate, and take action with respect to any potential threat to schools pursuant to their authority” under state criminal code.
Despite this, the Democrats cranked up their bogeyman.
Formella’s spokesman, Michael Garrity, put it well in response.
“This type of misinformation is extremely irresponsible and undermines public safety.”
A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”
We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”
A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.
Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.