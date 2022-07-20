Threats to school safety are especially top of mind these days in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Attempting to take advantage of this for political gain is reprehensible.

Some New Hampshire Democrats, however, were doing just that last week. They suggested that a new state law limiting interaction with federal firearms rules means that local law enforcement might not respond to a school incident because of federal “gun-free” zones.

Friday, July 15, 2022

What surplus? State, localities owe billions

If you ask a Democrat you’ll find that inflation comes from greed. Ask a Republican and you’ll find it comes from Joe Biden. Regardless of its origin, all can agree that it has arrived.

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

'Invest,' she says: A Nashua pol off the rails

A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”

Spongy what? No more gypsy moths

We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”

Sunday, July 10, 2022

Those Mass. drivers: Turns out, they’re OK

A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.

Washington worries: Tax money for tax cuts

Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.

Friday, July 08, 2022

City squeeze play: Taxpayers get beaned

Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…

Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Congrats, Cochrans: Moore Center honors well

We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.