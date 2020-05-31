The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of unavoidable problems. The government shouldn’t add more.

Releasing convicts who are susceptible to the virus ought to be done only if there is no realistic way of separating them from a general prison population. Even then, only those convicts unlikely to be a danger to others should be considered for release.

That is not the case with those who deal with sexual images of children. Russell Graham, 40, of Lowell, Mass., is already a known offender in this regard. Four years ago, he was convicted of distribution of child pornography in Massachusetts. Having served a short sentence, Graham was arrested again last year on similar charges. That violated his parole and he was sent back to jail.

But he was released again in April after complaining of health issues and risks associated with COVID-19.

Why do we in New Hampshire know of this? Because Graham was arrested yet again earlier this month in Nashua. Caught in a law enforcement sting, he allegedly supplied images of adult-child sex acts and his resume to an undercover Nashua police officer.

Individuals who do this sort of thing are rarely rehabilitated. To let them loose early is to play with fire.

