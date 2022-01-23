In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.

Witness their pronouncements on a new poll. What would these folks do without polls, we wonder?

The poll reported that more of its participants favored incumbent Maggie Hassan when compared with three Republicans vying to oppose her in November. The punditry was stunned. Boy, went the refrain, those Republicans are going to have a really tough time.

Turns out, though, that most of those polled don’t know the challengers. That shouldn’t be a great surprise, even to profs and pundits. Two of the three now in the race had not even announced their candidacies when the poll was taken. The election, after all, is almost a year away. Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has decided not to enter it, Hassan’s challengers will have plenty of time to make themselves and their records known to voters.

Especially amusing was when a couple of politicos felt compelled to remind themselves that candidate Chuck Morse’s current position of state Senate president does not bring with it much public recognition outside of the State House. Really? These people would no doubt be bemused when Casablanca’s chief detective, Louis Renault, expressed shock! shock! that gambling was going on at Rick’s Cafe. He did this as he was being handed his night’s winnings.

We suspect the records of Morse and Londonderry town manage Kevin Smith, once better known, will change those poll numbers.

Weather with impact: Too many modern terms

Modern word-speak has become too much for us. We have long since ignored much “breaking news.” It is seldom news, and being the first to post a press release is hardly shattering.

Off the rails: Costs rose as need fell

So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.

Fix the count? Buttressing the Big Lie

A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.

A Biden booster: Time for Fauci to retire

The Biden administration is overdue for a booster shot. The efficacy of its public health messaging is clearly wearing off, as more and more Americans become less and less confident in what it says.

Where there's smoke: MFD 'personnel matter'

Mayor Joyce Craig, confronted with what looks like a nice little pay scandal in the Manchester Fire Department, has her “policy director” out with the standard government-issue response.

Tough times: Why make them worse?

The local landlord is a go-to bad guy in the pantheon of Bullywood villains. Trotted out to help a young Vito Corleone emerge a don in “The Godfather,” a landlord is pressured not to evict, but instead even to lower the rent, for a tenant who squanders a below-market lease by keeping a dog a…

Stand and fight: Ceding the 2nd CD

When did New Hampshire’s Republican Party develop such an inferiority complex? We reference its House majority attempting to stack the voting deck to win future congressional races in the 1st District while ceding the 2nd District to the Democrats. Somewhere the ghost of Jim Cleveland must b…

The Harmony case: What Sununu needs to do

In the matter of Harmony Montgomery, age 7, missing for more than two years, New Hampshire is going to need more than the “it takes a village” platitudes coming from New Hampshire’s outgoing child advocate. New Hampshire needs a full and transparent audit and accounting of any and all intera…