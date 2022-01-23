In the matter of the coming election for one of New Hampshire’s two U.S. Senate seats, the pundits (and some political science whizzes) sound, as they too often do, like extensions of the Democratic Party.
Witness their pronouncements on a new poll. What would these folks do without polls, we wonder?
The poll reported that more of its participants favored incumbent Maggie Hassan when compared with three Republicans vying to oppose her in November. The punditry was stunned. Boy, went the refrain, those Republicans are going to have a really tough time.
Turns out, though, that most of those polled don’t know the challengers. That shouldn’t be a great surprise, even to profs and pundits. Two of the three now in the race had not even announced their candidacies when the poll was taken. The election, after all, is almost a year away. Now that Gov. Chris Sununu has decided not to enter it, Hassan’s challengers will have plenty of time to make themselves and their records known to voters.
Especially amusing was when a couple of politicos felt compelled to remind themselves that candidate Chuck Morse’s current position of state Senate president does not bring with it much public recognition outside of the State House. Really? These people would no doubt be bemused when Casablanca’s chief detective, Louis Renault, expressed shock! shock! that gambling was going on at Rick’s Cafe. He did this as he was being handed his night’s winnings.
We suspect the records of Morse and Londonderry town manage Kevin Smith, once better known, will change those poll numbers.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.
