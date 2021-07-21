Some readers responded to this week’s Sunday News package on road rudeness, speeding, and law enforcement by suggesting that the police go find something better to do. We don’t think there can be much better work than protecting public safety, and that includes on our highways and byways. We wonder if these are the same complainers who are aghast, and rightfully so, about efforts to “defund the police.”
Our stories reported that with roads newly crowded again, post-pandemic, police have noticed an uptick in bad driving. Speculation abounds as to the reasons but we too have noticed dangerous driving of late. That includes both reckless weaving in and out of lanes on the interstate and excessive speeding through neighborhood streets, where children play and adults jog or walk the dog.
The police plane has nabbed more than a few drivers at speeds of more than 100 mph. That’s fine for the NASCAR pros who competed on a closed track in Loudon over the weekend. It is not OK on the highway where local and tourist families alike are headed to or from a vacation spot.
Driving a motor vehicle, state highway traffic engineer Bill Lambert reminds us, “is probably the most dangerous thing most of us are ever going to do. We need to be treating it as such, which means we should be focusing on what’s around us, not just the bumper in front of us.”
News came last week of the departure of two very valuable contributors to New Hampshire, one at the state level and one in Manchester. While we wish Jim Roche and Keith Hirschmann the very best, the state and city will feel their loss.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas is among the politicians touting expensive passenger trains to Boston as another way to spend public dollars in the latest “infrastructure” plan. It is hard to keep track of how many spending bills he has signed onto. This one is for $760 billion.
No offense to John Paul Jones and those who keep his memory alive but a headline on our photo spread celebrating his 274th birthday last Sunday cannot go without at least a word or two on behalf of another sailor who can also lay claim to being the “Father of the U.S. Navy.”
At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!
It is more than a stretch to claim, as does a New Hampshire lawsuit, that state law against physically restraining a child should or does apply to the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
As a few aldermen and mayoral candidate Rich Girard pointed out last week, there was no compelling reason for Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig to rush through her way of spending $43 million in federal funds. These are monies from the “American Rescue Plan,” itself public spending with no compel…
The statistics are overwhelming. The people who are being infected this summer by COVID-19 are overwhelmingly those who have not been vaccinated against this disease. Of those who are dying from it, 99% were unvaccinated. Those numbers hold true for New Hampshire as they do for the nation. S…
One of the election challengers Mayor Joyce Craig will face this fall put into words what many Queen City residents must have thought when reading of the mayor’s latest plans to spend taxpayer dollars. The bulk of Craig’s proposal, as Victoria Sullivan said, focuses on new salaries and “grow…
Are all Nashua Democrats as knee-jerk reactionary as state Rep. Debra Stevens? It would be careless to assume so. Having never met the lady and knowing little about her, it would also be wrong for us to assume that Rep. Stevens smears others with as broad a brush as she used on some Nashua p…