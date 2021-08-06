If that is so, state lawmakers will want to revise the laws that now largely exempt police body cam footage from the Right to Know.
For example, it appears that Manchester Police are using such a loophole to prevent Alderman at Large Joe Kelly Levasseur from finding out if city politics played a role in a complaint lodged against him.
The complaint seems to have gone nowhere. But it did get public attention when a part-time Manchester parking officer claimed that Levasseur cursed her for giving him a parking ticket on Elm Street. His alleged rant was said to include the classic and officious “do you know who I am?” line.
How a complaint by a city employee in performance of her duties can be classified as an invasion of her privacy is bewildering. Moreover, why would the police record such a statement using a body camera? Is there no standard video equipment at the police station for such inquiries?
New Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg ought to explain.
In the wake of the jumble of confusion that came along last week with the latest White House and CDC directives, suggestions, etc. on COVID-19, a friend had a sound observation. “They should have had regular fireside chats.”
As wrenching as they are to read, the multiple indictments handed up last week in the ongoing Youth Development Center probe is an encouraging sign. If the 10 men who were named are found guilty, they should consider themselves lucky that they won’t be punished in the way they allegedly puni…
It is good to see what should shape up as some spirited contests in Manchester elections this fall. Here is hoping that this will offer up some new ideas and approaches to the city’s problems and opportunities.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court’s recent decision blocking an individual from suing the Department of Health and Human Services over its spending policies made sense in the specific case and as a general rule for the court to follow.
Of the wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates across New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu opines: “To me, it’s just statistics. When you have a range of 220 cities and towns, some are going to be high and some are going to be low. If you had the same vaccination rate in all those communities, …
Gee, U.S,. history may still be taught in New Hampshire’s pubic schools. That’s a relief. From the hysterical reactions to a provision in the new state budget law, one would have thought that Joseph Goebbels’ ghost had been put in charge of burning books and whitewashing the past. Half of th…
One thing that New Hampshire schools should not be prohibited from doing in the coming school year is fully operating. With all the lessons provided by the initial COVID-19 pandemic, and with the huge amounts of money sent to the schools for mitigation efforts, there is no excuse for further…