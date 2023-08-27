Article 8 of the New Hampshire Bill of Rights states in part that, “Government, therefore, should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive. To that end, the public’s right of access to governmental proceedings and records shall not be unreasonably restricted.”
As enshrined there in the constitution and detailed in RSA 91:A every citizen has the right to know what their government is up to and to request government records as proof.
One massive black hole has been personnel records, especially the personnel records of troublemaking cops. In the last few years much progress has been made in making public the just under two hundred names of some of the most troublesome officers. Those officers have had their names placed on the “Exculpatory Evidence Schedule” also known as the “Laurie List.” These are the cops whose past behavior means that defense lawyers must be notified of their involvement with a case as it may speak to the guilt or innocence of a client.
Over the past 18 months, names have slowly been revealed and some redactions have been removed from the list. This expands upon the meager information contained in the list with officer names, departments, dates of incidents, and categories. Broad categories such as “Excessive Force” or “Truthfulness” hardly provide a complete picture of misconduct, especially with dozens of officers still actively fighting to have their names removed before revelation.
While some in New Hampshire are proud of the progress made to expand access to the “Laurie List,” Massachusetts has effectively responded with, “Hold my beer.” The Bay State’s Peace Officer Standards & Training (or POST) Commission has just released their entire database of over two thousand officer records back to 1984, including names, dates, departments, allegation type, allegation details, and even the discipline meted out to the officer.
It puts New Hampshire efforts at transparency to shame and we need to remember that those representing the public, on the public dime, are working for all of us. We all have a right to know the details of what they do, especially when they do wrong.
Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.