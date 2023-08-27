Article 8 of the New Hampshire Bill of Rights states in part that, “Government, therefore, should be open, accessible, accountable and responsive. To that end, the public’s right of access to governmental proceedings and records shall not be unreasonably restricted.”

As enshrined there in the constitution and detailed in RSA 91:A every citizen has the right to know what their government is up to and to request government records as proof.

 
 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Sing hallelujah: Come on get happy

Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Wednesday, August 16, 2023

If Faro builds it: Whole Foods will come to Salem

A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023

Let’s raise taxes! How to grow government

A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.

Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Swim safe: Be aware of cyanobacteria

Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.