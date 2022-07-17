Queen City Pride had called the police to check out a box truck parked in Arms Park, where parade-related events were to take place. A bomb squad was called in, and those waiting for the parade had to move back as the vehicle was towed from the scene.
According to the complaint, police escorted the tow truck “with blaring sirens and horns to get people to ‘move out of the way.’ “
So? Well, this exhibited behaviors “most aligned with fear mongering and misinformation,” according to Queen City Pride’s Kyle Davis, who sent his complaint to the mayor, the aldermen, and others.
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg was having none of it, carefully outlining the police response and saying that Davis is the one who should apologize. Instead, Davis said he didn’t intend to personally attack the chief or individual members of the force. No, he just smeared the force in general.
Davis said he hopes his group and the police “can learn from one another.” Hopefully, he has learned not to mess with a chief whose equal treatment of and respect for citizens extends to defending his department against baseless attacks.
A Nashua Democrat who wants to be an executive councilor is pushing passenger rail to Boston with an argument that goes most of the train advocates one better. She says that New Hampshire’s very economy “is limited unless we invest in commuter rail.”
We must have missed the memo from those who determine what names are deemed suitable in the natural world. We had to look it up this summer when news stories warned of the invasion of the “spongy moth caterpillar.”
A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.
Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.