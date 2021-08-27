Trust in law enforcement is essential in an honest and civil society. A new New Hampshire commission is looking at how best to deal with police misconduct. It needs to keep openness and the public’s trust very much in mind.
The commission is the second to address this issue in the last year. The first addressed several police matters but could not resolve police misconduct. The new commission is now under the gun to make recommendations by Nov. 1.
Rather than reinventing the wheel, commission chair and Attorney General John Formella and his group should look to see how to reform and improve the existing state Police Standards and Training Council to better address misconduct.
One issue here has been the Standards Council’s past practice of holding non-public hearings on lifting an officer’s credentials. That left the public in the dark. The problem was acknowledged by most of the players. A new law now requires such hearings be held in the open. Formella’s commission should build on that good step.
What also needs to be kept in mind, by the police and the public, is that the level and frequency of police misconduct here in New Hampshire remains minimal. Most police and their law enforcement agencies work honorably and diligently to protect and serve. Any reforms to their oversight should not impede that mission.
Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
A tiny fraction, only a percent or two, of the American populace serves in the military. That is so even with the recurring use of National Guard and Reserve troops to bolster efforts that are too often not thought through before “we” are committed.
Blinded by hate is supposed to be just a figure of speech, but Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, Democrat of Concord, really needs to check with her eye doctor. Her partisanship appears to have dangerously affected her ability to see clearly.
Watching a bit of Gov. Chris Sununu’s COVID-19 update last week, we got the sense that some in the news media would like the governor (and government) to tell people what to do, not merely inform them.
