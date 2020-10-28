New Hampshire’s attorney general thinks the state’s Police Standards and Training Council should come under the same statutes that govern other professional licensing boards whose disciplinary hearings and paperwork are open to the public. The Sunapee police chief, who currently chairs the council, also sees the good in the idea and says he wouldn’t oppose it. We think this is a meeting of the minds that is good for the state and ought to be pursued in the new legislative session.
With police under the microscope these days — unfairly so, in many regards — anything that can engender public confidence and lessen public mistrust is worth pursuing. Reporter Mark Hayward’s story in our Sunday News this week outlined how doctors and other professionals whose actions are questioned must face such charges in an open setting. The public can see for themselves what evidence is presented, how the individual defends themselves, and how the respective board then determines its findings. That may result in an adverse finding for the professional but it also may result in his or her being found to have done nothing wrong.
The point is that the public is blindfolded from the facts presented in allegations of police misconduct brought before the standards council. Hearings are held in secret, evidence is withheld from public view, and findings are not explained.
Council chairman David Cahill, the Sunapee chief, stressed the credentials of the council members, which includes AG Gordon MacDonad, as well as the state corrections commissioner, two judges, and two police chiefs. We will grant that there is, as Cahill says, a lot of “brain power” there. But what of it? People in high places can also make mistakes or be prejudiced one way or the other. We are glad to read that Cahill wouldn’t oppose a change. This was a relief after reading his quote that “transparency does not mean you have a seat at the table for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Transparency doesn’t mean I get to sit and listen to the details.”
Well, yes, it should. “Tom, Dick, and Harry” are just different names for John Q. Public. When it is the public’s business that is being done, especially in as important a sphere as how police officers are disciplined and whether they continue to be certified, Tom, Harry, Dick, and Jane and the rest of the public should all know what is going on at that table.