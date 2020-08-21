Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.

Thursday the panel heard from defense attorneys and attorneys representing media companies (including Union Leader counsel Gregory Sullivan). These attorneys largely endorsed MacDonald’s call for this independent panel. There were several other points made all pushing in the same direction, transparency.

Police misconduct in New Hampshire is currently dealt with through a complex web of local policy, state law, and precedent from state and federal courts. This creates a confusing scenario for those alleging police misconduct, those wanting to find out about misconduct, and presumably even for the accused police.

The commission has more to deal with than this one issue. Handling misconduct will take much effort. Assistant Attorney General Jane Young summed this up quite well on Wednesday, “This is sort of a monumental task. It is a task that can be done, but not by a commission meeting for 30 days,” she continued that the commission may offer an initial framework to be built upon.

We hope the framework will be created. Solving the problem of handling alleged police misconduct is crucial for public trust in the institution. It should be a priority for all stakeholders, especially the upright members of law enforcement.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Friday, August 14, 2020
Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.

School officers: A valuable resource

A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Unemployment can pay: 33% more

A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…

Manchester city clerk: A different government experience

We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.

Sunday, August 09, 2020
Friday, August 07, 2020
Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.

Friday, July 31, 2020