Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.
Thursday the panel heard from defense attorneys and attorneys representing media companies (including Union Leader counsel Gregory Sullivan). These attorneys largely endorsed MacDonald’s call for this independent panel. There were several other points made all pushing in the same direction, transparency.
Police misconduct in New Hampshire is currently dealt with through a complex web of local policy, state law, and precedent from state and federal courts. This creates a confusing scenario for those alleging police misconduct, those wanting to find out about misconduct, and presumably even for the accused police.
The commission has more to deal with than this one issue. Handling misconduct will take much effort. Assistant Attorney General Jane Young summed this up quite well on Wednesday, “This is sort of a monumental task. It is a task that can be done, but not by a commission meeting for 30 days,” she continued that the commission may offer an initial framework to be built upon.
We hope the framework will be created. Solving the problem of handling alleged police misconduct is crucial for public trust in the institution. It should be a priority for all stakeholders, especially the upright members of law enforcement.