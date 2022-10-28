We are not fans of members of law enforcement involving themselves in partisan politics. It casts them in an unwanted if perhaps unfair bad light in jobs for which the public needs and expects the utmost fairness and integrity.
It doesn’t matter if they are flacking for Democrat Maggie Hassan, as are a couple of county sheriffs, or Republican Karoline Leavitt, as are two Manchester police unions, or Chris Sununu.
County sheriffs and county attorneys are elected positions, but they are the exception to the New Hampshire rule. Neither police chiefs nor the state attorney general stand for election. They are appointed to their jobs, which provides some separation from the politicians.
The same is true for the judicial branch. Its judges are one step removed from the political process. Voters choose those who choose our judges, but unlike in some other states, our judges aren’t in the business of having to raise money for their elections. Their decisions are, one trusts, based on the fair application of the law, not on the latest political poll.
Like Caesar’s wife (or “significant other” in modern parlance), those who enforce and interpret our laws ought to be above suspicion.
In case you have been hiding away in a social media-proof bunker, New Hampshire has elections coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The airwaves have been full of partisan sound and fury signifying not very much and mostly focused on the congressional contests.
We are guessing that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation hasn’t heard anything good about the future of the Democrats’ presidential primary here and is hoping that few folks will ask about it for the next two weeks.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.