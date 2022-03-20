Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
The question is whose idea of politics makes the most sense ultimately for the citizens of New Hampshire.
Republicans in the Legislature think their map-making gives their party at least one “safe” seat in Congress by moving Democrat-leaning cities and towns from the First District to the Second. They believe this will oust U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas. That may not be so but it surely makes it more likely that no Republican can have much of a shot against Second District incumbent Annie Kuster.
It also leaves Republicans looking exceptionally and needlessly partisan, which is music to Democrats’ ears. That party is in trouble nationally, making it more likely that the GOP here and elsewhere will pick up some seats. The last thing Republicans need is to give the enemy ammunition.
Sununu intends to veto this because it does look politically bad for Republicans, himself included.
The reason New Hampshire has two Democratic congressmen is not because of district voting lines but because the Democrats have nominated more appealing candidates in recent years and have out-hustled the GOP in gaining voters, particularly among the huge undeclared bloc. That’s what needs fixing.
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?
A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.