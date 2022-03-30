One good thing about the price of gasoline: It underscores how New Hampshire’s low-tax philosophy has kept motorists here in better shape than other states.
The gas tax here is 23 cents per gallon. That’s high in our book. But compare it to Georgia (29.1 cents) or Maryland (36.1) or that Shangri-la for tax lovers, California (53.3).
Gas prices have moderated a wee bit but the recent spike has had politicians of all stripes tripping over themselves to suggest temporary suspension of the tax, which would do little for motorists paying more than $4 a gallon and would hit the Highway Fund. The very idea apparently gave state Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan a case of the vapors. Was she serious when she claimed that a gas tax rebate program would require her to hire 100 temporary employees?
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan has pitched suspension of the federal portion of the gas tax. She didn’t mention anything about attacking one of the real reasons for volatile prices at the pump — the war on oil and natural gas being waged by her environmentally extremist party.
It was left to state Senate President Chuck Morse, who knows public financial numbers better than most Granite Staters, to suggest that significant tax relief is a goal while a brief tax cut is a distraction.
Morse said he is drafting a plan that would offer such relief, using a mounting state budget surplus as a tool. This is more akin to the fiscal responsibility that Granite Staters expect.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?
Here is a shocker: The proposed U.S. House district maps passed by the Legislature last week are the result of politics. The promised veto of those maps by Gov. Chris Sununu is the result of politics. This is, as state Sen. Sharon Carson notes, “a political process.”
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?