We sympathize with Gov. Chris Sununu in dealing with politics in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The charge is false that his is a political double standard, allowing only those large-scale gatherings with which he agrees, i.e., demonstrations concerning the senseless death of a black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Sununu has also allowed several gatherings by those protesting much of his decision-making in the state’s response to the deadly virus.
If he had attempted to block any of these demonstrations, the state might have had a crisis of violence in addition to a virus.
But, critics ask, why refuse other large gatherings, like school graduations? Medically, how are they any different than the political events?
They aren’t. But the fact is they are much easier to control because the people involved in them are unlikely to become violent when told “no.”
The fact is that New Hampshire has done relatively well with COVID-19 because citizens have understood its severity and have heeded health advisories.
That is not to say that Sununu and company have been right on all their calls. One can argue that some of them have been too strict (indoor dining, for instance) or gone on too long. Beach-goers may in fact have those big demonstrations to thank for Sununu’s timing in fully opening the sands as of last Friday.
Any post-crisis analysis ought to include a close look at the immense power given to a governor in such an emergency. One with lesser skills than Chris Sununu might have us in a not-so-pretty place next time.