We sympathize with Gov. Chris Sununu in dealing with politics in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. The charge is false that his is a political double standard, allowing only those large-scale gatherings with which he agrees, i.e., demonstrations concerning the senseless death of a black man at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Sununu has also allowed several gatherings by those protesting much of his decision-making in the state’s response to the deadly virus.

If he had attempted to block any of these demonstrations, the state might have had a crisis of violence in addition to a virus.

But, critics ask, why refuse other large gatherings, like school graduations? Medically, how are they any different than the political events?

They aren’t. But the fact is they are much easier to control because the people involved in them are unlikely to become violent when told “no.”

The fact is that New Hampshire has done relatively well with COVID-19 because citizens have understood its severity and have heeded health advisories.

That is not to say that Sununu and company have been right on all their calls. One can argue that some of them have been too strict (indoor dining, for instance) or gone on too long. Beach-goers may in fact have those big demonstrations to thank for Sununu’s timing in fully opening the sands as of last Friday.

Any post-crisis analysis ought to include a close look at the immense power given to a governor in such an emergency. One with lesser skills than Chris Sununu might have us in a not-so-pretty place next time.

Sunday, June 07, 2020
Friday, June 05, 2020
Editorials

D-Day 76 years ago

  • Updated

Tomorrow (Saturday, June 6) is the 76th anniversary of the Allies’ D-Day invasion at Normandy. How many Americans today are at all familiar with the meaning of the term Allies in this context? Or of Normandy? Or even of what conflict they reference?

Editorials

Another veteran goes

Thinking of the D-Day anniversary tomorrow, we note the passing of another member of what author Tom Brokaw called the Greatest Generation.

Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Editorials

There are no excuses

There is no excuse for the death of a black man at the hands (and knees) of police officers in Minneapolis 10 days ago. The rage manifested by protests across the nation is understandable. It is understandable whether one is black or white although the latter cannot possibly understand it at…

Editorials

Public's right to know

Two related New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions announced last week amount to a significant victory for the public’s right to know what those who govern in its name are doing.

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Friday, May 29, 2020
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Editorials

Poor party politics: A cheap shot and a shabby stunt

New Hampshire’s Republican Party would pack more power in its rhetorical punches if it saved them for worthy targets. And Democrat Executive Councilor Deb Pignatelli of Nashua ought to think before she tries to get snarky with the Pledge of Allegiance, especially just before Memorial Day weekend.

Friday, May 22, 2020
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Sunday, May 17, 2020
Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help
Editorials

Thriving through the pandemic: We think $1 million in ads will help

  • Brendan McQuaid President & Publisher

No one saw this thing coming. However well-conceived a business’ contingency planning, the course of action for “a quickly spreading pandemic that will shut down the global economy for several months” was in very few emergency action plan binders. The coronavirus has turned local business te…