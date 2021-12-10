Rule One when you are trying to get a bunch of politicians together to see if they can rally ‘round just one of them for a higher office: Don’t bother.
Rule Two: See Rule One.
Well-intentioned as it might have been, Republican Corky Messner’s effort earlier this week isn’t likely to do much good. What he might have done instead would be to get prospective U.S. candidates to pledge to back the party nominee, whoever that may be. A united front against incumbent Maggie Hassan is really what Messner seeks. Hassan may well be in trouble but judging from the ads on the airwaves, she and her allies seem to have no limits in their attempt to buy her a second term. It must be a somewhat disturbing experience for Hassan — spending her and her allies’ money instead of that of the taxpayers.
As for deciding on a party nominee, it has been the rule in New Hampshire for more than a century that voters have a say in that selection. It is called a primary. The fact that it occurs so close to the general election is a good reason for candidates to pledge loyalty to the eventual nominee in advance of that contest.
Taxpayers in the Exeter School District will want to watch how their money is being spent to defend a lawsuit filed by a freshman at Exeter High. He is the boy who was suspended from the football team for a game because he declined to use “non-binary gender identity” in referring to other st…
If you ever met UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, you knew he was and is the real deal. He is a genuine, down-to-earth fellow whose enthusiasm for his job and his university couldn’t help but rub off on his athletes, their families, and the student body.
Have WMUR-TV and NH Public Radio caved to the wishes/demands/broadsides of Democratic shills and others who complain that New Hampshire’s governor shouldn’t be getting air time to impart COVID-19 information to the public?
The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).