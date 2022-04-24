Political items of note the past week included yet another poll and the withdrawal of a congressional candidate. By far the more meaningful was the latter. Political polls are a dime a dozen.

Littleton businessman Jeff Cozzens decided to end his run for the 2nd District congressional seat almost before it began. The filing period isn’t until June.

Cozzens’ move is a shame. He appeared to be a sensible, solid conservative who could make a real run at incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster. Despite some Republicans willing to give up on that seat, and even redrawing the district map in her favor, anything is possible in these turbulent times.

That is why the constant parsing and promoting of polls at this early stage of 2022 isn’t worth the effort. Granted, one from UNH showed incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan having a very tough time against several Republican hopefuls. But that’s no surprise.

Which is why the noted Republican expert Raymond Buckley, the Democratic state chairman, was eager to direct attention elsewhere. He insisted that the Republicans having so many candidates already indicates that party is in trouble.

Well, perhaps not. It is just as likely, or even mores, that many Republicans see the hapless Hassan as particularly vulnerable this November and are eager to be her challenger.

Friday, April 22, 2022
Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Conway v. Concord: When local control matters

New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ou…

Sunday, April 17, 2022

How the week went: Not so good for NH Democrats

Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Rushing the super: Lousy way to pick a boss

The search for a new school superintendent for Manchester continues to appear to be a rush job, which is exactly the wrong approach. The school board ought to slow down and get this right.

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

NH on guard: We all owe them

Our Monday story on New Hampshire National Guard personnel receiving Purple Hearts was another recent reminder of how much the Guard is part of New Hampshire and how wide and deep is its mission.

Keep ‘em closed: Lousy liquor look

Holy Week seems as good a time as any to comment on the legislative proposal to open state liquor stores — on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thumbs down, say we.