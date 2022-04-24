Cozzens’ move is a shame. He appeared to be a sensible, solid conservative who could make a real run at incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster. Despite some Republicans willing to give up on that seat, and even redrawing the district map in her favor, anything is possible in these turbulent times.
That is why the constant parsing and promoting of polls at this early stage of 2022 isn’t worth the effort. Granted, one from UNH showed incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan having a very tough time against several Republican hopefuls. But that’s no surprise.
Which is why the noted Republican expert Raymond Buckley, the Democratic state chairman, was eager to direct attention elsewhere. He insisted that the Republicans having so many candidates already indicates that party is in trouble.
Well, perhaps not. It is just as likely, or even mores, that many Republicans see the hapless Hassan as particularly vulnerable this November and are eager to be her challenger.
New Hampshire, contrary to popular opinion, is not a “home-rule” state. Much of what a town or city can or cannot do is the result of enabling legislation from Concord. That said, the Granite State’s independent streak doesn’t react kindly to folks at the state level making decisions that ou…
Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.