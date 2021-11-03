A man has died after a bull-running incident in Spain. A survey there last year found that 46.7 percent of Spaniards favored banning bullfighting. No word on how people feel about the bull-running and no indication of what the bulls might favor.
Running in front of bulls has always struck us as a dangerous and dumb thing to do. Being a political news reporter has its risks, too, but while our scribes might slip in the muck and mire while chasing politicians, they are somewhat less likely to be gored by the breed.
Incidentally, congratulations to all the participants in yesterday’s municipal elections. Now that they are over, will someone please take down the signs?
No one who pays the slightest attention to the world around them is shocked or even mildly surprised at the abysmal student test scores being released by the New Hampshire Department of Education. The sudden drop in math and reading proficiency is due to the fact that many public schools, of…
With Manchester elections just over one week from today, a word or two on two important choices. They are for alderman-at-large and none will serve the city better than incumbent Joe Kelly Levasseur and political newcomer Dan Goonan.
Mayor Joyce Craig and some of her aldermanic supporters seem to be of two minds regarding the new property revaluation, which has seen home values skyrocket, with citizens bracing for bigger tax bills.
Here is something good that COVID-19 accomplished in New Hampshire. It has allowed citizens from Coos to the sea to be able to attend some legislative hearings without having to drive to Concord. We hope that isn’t lost when the pandemic recedes.