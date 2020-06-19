The author and historian David McCullough, in a college address more than 20 years ago, urged his audience, “Let us not look down on anyone from the past for not having the benefit of what we know.”

With what is happening today to expunge the past, we may soon know little of it.

If Franklin Pierce University or the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law wishes to drop the former U.S. President’s name, that is up to the trustees of each institution.

But they would be wise to heed McCullough’s words in making their decisions. Pierce, boon companion to Nathaniel Hawthorne (anyone remember him today?) was an accomplished lawyer and Mexican-American War veteran. He was also a tragic figure even before he got to the White House.

Their young son having been killed in a train accident on the way to Washington, Pierce sometimes turned to the bottle as his wife took to a perpetual mourning.

Pierce was against slavery but, like Lincoln, in favor of preserving the Union if at all possible. Had Pierce not compromised on the slave issue, the Civil War might have had an earlier start. It’s anyone’s guess what kind of finish it would have had.

Poor Pierce. The sole New Hampshireman to be elected President, he is but a footnote in today’s classrooms. Even Robert Frost dismisses him in his “New Hampshire” poem, noting “She had one President (pronounce him Purse, and make the most of it for better or worse. He’s your one chance to score against the state).”

Still, Pierce was a part of New Hampshire that should not be forgotten. Aunt Jemima, on the other hand...

