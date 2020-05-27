New Hampshire’s Republican Party would pack more power in its rhetorical punches if it saved them for worthy targets. And Democrat Executive Councilor Deb Pignatelli of Nashua ought to think before she tries to get snarky with the Pledge of Allegiance, especially just before Memorial Day weekend.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is one of many Democratic women whom Joe Biden is reportedly considering as a vice presidential running mate. The state GOP knee-jerk response? “The Biden campaign is either grossly incompetent to consider her or this is just a cheap courtesy to feign interest in New Hampshire after such a poor showing in our First-in-the-Nation Primary.”
Clearly the state GOP isn’t going to embrace a Biden ticket. But it would have been better to say nothing or even to have taken the high road and acknowledged it as an honor for New Hampshire that one of its own is being considered.
Doing so might have brightened the spotlight on another New Hampshire female politician who went way over the line at last week’s Executive Council meeting.
Asked to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, Democrat Pignatelli intentionally changed “with liberty and justice for all” to “with liberty and justice for some.”
There is no good explanation for Pignatelli’s boorish behavior. It is especially tasteless at a time when the nation pauses to remember the many who died in service to the flag and the republic for which it stands.
Pignatelli needs to apologize.