With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.
It is commendable that legislative leaders want to look to see how the General Court might operate remotely and still be constitutionally correct. But while that process is going on, and while individual committee hearings could continue, temporarily suspending full sessions seems to us to be well within “abundance of caution” parameters.
We know these folks are tough as nails, but right now they might set a better example for New Hampshire by showing caution rather than demonstrating that they are daredevils.
If they do stay in session, we hope the lawmakers won’t gum up the works, literally. Voting machines in a couple of towns Tuesday were temporarily knocked out of commission because of voters applying too much hand sanitizer, which got transferred to ballots, which then crumpled.
Working from home also was thrown a curveball by the recommendations from a Nashua high-tech fellow. He said people working remotely should (a) still dress as if they were going to the office and (b) don’t think about doing loads of laundry between conference calls.
The “dress for work” item isn’t a killer. From what we see these days, there’s not much difference in work or home attire. But not being able to throw in some laundry during the work day? That’s just wrong.