With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

It is commendable that legislative leaders want to look to see how the General Court might operate remotely and still be constitutionally correct. But while that process is going on, and while individual committee hearings could continue, temporarily suspending full sessions seems to us to be well within “abundance of caution” parameters.

We know these folks are tough as nails, but right now they might set a better example for New Hampshire by showing caution rather than demonstrating that they are daredevils.

If they do stay in session, we hope the lawmakers won’t gum up the works, literally. Voting machines in a couple of towns Tuesday were temporarily knocked out of commission because of voters applying too much hand sanitizer, which got transferred to ballots, which then crumpled.

Working from home also was thrown a curveball by the recommendations from a Nashua high-tech fellow. He said people working remotely should (a) still dress as if they were going to the office and (b) don’t think about doing loads of laundry between conference calls.

The “dress for work” item isn’t a killer. From what we see these days, there’s not much difference in work or home attire. But not being able to throw in some laundry during the work day? That’s just wrong.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Leave of their senses: A mandate, funded by an income tax

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.

Friday, March 06, 2020
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Sullivan and Klobuchar: Two losses for the Democratic Party

The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.

'Law-abiding' convict: Brooks needs to stay behind bars

Attorneys are supposed to represent their clients, which is what a defense lawyer was attempting to do last week in arguing for an early parole for one of the men convicted in the murder conspiracy that targeted a handyman in a Deerfield barn 15 years ago.

Monday, March 02, 2020
ACLU favors the dark: Won't explain county jail, ICE issue

What gives with the New Hampshire ACLU? We were under the impression that the vaunted defender of civil liberties was also a defender of the people’s right to know regarding matters that affect the public. Something about openness in government, etc.

Sunday, March 01, 2020