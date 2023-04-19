House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
Legal marijuana will become as common as beer or wine, infusing every facet of society in the wild swing from public peril #1 hysteria to harmless vice that helps states pay their bills.
As Manchester’s Susan McKeown noted in Monday’s NH Voices, “Although people argue that cannabis is not a gateway drug, every family member who has come through our group will attest their loved one started with marijuana.”
More people we love will become dependent on drugs if marijuana is legal. New Hampshire government will become dependent on the profits it generates regardless of Rep. Osborne’s good intentions.
And we tax-paying citizens, well, we’ll likely employ government marketeers with salary and bonuses commensurate with how much pot they can push. Just say NO!
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.
There is no longer any need to be concerned about rising drug abuse and the related deaths among our youth. You (and they) can now get naloxone without a prescription. In fact, the opioid-reversal drug, under the brand name Narcan, is available in vending machines and at some public libraries.
Give the developer credit for creativity at least. Manchester’s Zoning Board is being asked to allow the addition of a drive-up window at a new gas station and Dunkin’ coffee shop being built on busy Wellington Road. It’s a safety measure, you see.
You can’t make this stuff up. Except you can, now that we are in an age of artificial intelligence, where an algorithm can do your term paper or your taxes and can put the Pope in a puffy coat for all to see.