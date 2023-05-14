To believe proponents of recreational marijuana, attitudes have changed, all our neighbors are doing it, and what better way to empty our jails and grow budgets than reframe drug abuse as a needed tax stream.
Don’t buy what they’re selling. Marijuana is peddled as if it were as soft a drug as caffeine when pot has never been harder; it’s powerful as an edible, vapable or old fashioned cloud of smoke.
If Maine, Vermont and Massachusetts need to hitch another horse to haul a bloated state government, New Hampshire has a budget surplus and vive la différence. Hawking marijuana equals more spending and that equals more government. So we don’t see the freedom angle either.
The arguments of pot pushers in the Legislature sound an awful lot like, “Try it, it’s cool.” We think living within our means is; a public takeover of a criminal enterprise is something else.
“The message this would say to our children is that marijuana is safe and could be used without harmful consequences and nothing could be further from the truth,” said Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, the Queen City Democrat bucking others in his party.
The marijuana kudzu is expected to sprawl to $170 billion by 2028 by some estimates as more states jump aboard. With that much green in play, the pushers will be back next year. We think the New Hampshire advantage boils down to what Robert Frost said. Sometimes the road less traveled makes all the difference.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.