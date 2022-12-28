We have experienced times in which the power went off at Christmas and/or Thanksgiving. It’s not much fun. So we have some understanding of what it was like for many Granite Staters over this past weekend.
For families expecting family members to be flying in, or out, it was that much tougher.
It appears to us that New Hampshire power suppliers have learned in recent times to be better prepared for the kind of hellacious storm that landed here after slugging much of the lower 48 states last week. Out-of-state crews were called in ahead of time. Combined, they were at work all weekend in some pretty rough and cold weather to restore power to many thousands of customers.
It wasn’t perfect. Some customers complained of poor estimates as to just when the lights would go on again. But this storm’s wind gusts knocked down a lot of trees and tree limbs. Some missed guesses were understandable.
Still, folks here had it much better than in other storm-hit places, such as Buffalo, New York. And we were and are much better off than the people of Ukraine, who are wondering what the mad Russian, Putin, will do next to destroy not only their power but their very lives.
Some liberals are investing in a New Hampshire advertisement that pleads with President Joe Biden not to seek reelection. They fear, rightly, that with him as their nominee, the Democrats will lose the White House.
New Hampshire’s mountains, particularly the presidential range, have been attracting casual tourists and expert climbers alike for two centuries. They are a source of great beauty and inspiration — and a scene of countless mishaps and tragedy.