If you play Powerball regularly, maybe you’ve pondered how the prize for matching a white ball and a Powerball in the game is the same as matching the Powerball alone. These are the two most common winning tickets, have significantly different odds, appear on separate lines in the prize table, yet yield the same prize. What fun is that?
Big jackpots get all of the glory. Two weeks back, a visit to a QuickTrip in Arizona netted someone a $473 million winner, $283.3 million in a lump sum, to split with the taxman. Had the ticket holder missed the Powerball they’d have walked away with a million-dollar consolation prize.
Those numbers make sense. Matching six white balls and a Powerball is a 1-292 million event, the odds of matching six white balls are 1-11,688,053. The less probable event yields a better payout.
Now lower your expectations to the likeliest prizes — the break-even winners — and the logic of the game fizzles along with some of the fun. The odds of matching just the Powerball are 1-38 while the odds of matching a white ball and a Powerball are 1-92. The prize table says the two events are equal, they both pay $2. It’s a let down.
The game would be more entertaining if each of the very finite combinations of matching numbers yielded a unique prize in line with its probability, even if in aggregate that might shave a few million off the occasional life-changing windfalls of jackpot winners.
Powerball is run by the Multi-State Lottery Association (musl.com), a non-profit consortium that runs lotteries for 38 states and territories. It designs the games, managing the gambling operation that New Hampshire has a stake in and returning a share. Assuring the money keeps flowing is critical for our state — about 29 cents out of every dollar spent in our New Hampshire lottery aids education — but we can also be an advocate for making the game more fun.
