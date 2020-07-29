Mark Hayward’s City Matters column on Monday told of a push by some in the university mathematics community “to boycott working with police departments.” Some of these mathematicians had helped develop computer systems used by police departments.

The Manchester Police Department is one of many departments across the country that have been using a computer modeling system to practice something called “predictive policing.”

While this may sound like a dystopian future where crimes are prosecuted before they happen, the reality is that it is an attempt to use data to allocate limited police resources.

Amid national calls to “defund the police,” these academics would also strip the police of academic expertise. The accusation is that these predictive policing computer systems are racist. The computer models try to place officers where crime is likely to happen and this often corresponds with minority neighborhoods. This results in more interactions between police and minorities, thus the computers are racist.

This is, of course, ridiculous. Computers are inanimate objects that are no more racist than cars, pencils, or guns. There is a saying in computer circles “garbage in, garbage out.” Essentially, a computer program is only as good as the data and programming you put into it.

In the case of predictive policing the model certainly isn’t perfect. This seems like a perfect opportunity to fix the model rather than scrap it entirely. Without advancements in technology police resources will be deployed the old fashioned way, using people and gut instinct. This has far more potential to allow racist tendencies to influence decision making.

The sad thing about this push is that it is part of a trend to deem all police activity as racist. This is a very difficult stigma to shake and ignores the work that police do to protect everyone. If the police begin avoiding neighborhoods and populations to avoid any appearance of racism there is a very real risk they will deprive public safety services to some victims based only on their demographics.

Sunday, July 26, 2020
Editorials

NH state of emergency: Planning for its demise

With much of the nation still in flames from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to end the emergency power Gov. Chris Sununu invoked last spring. He has used it wisely and adroitly, in stark contrast to the federal government, which through incompetence and inattention has contribute…

Friday, July 24, 2020
Editorials

About that Ioka sign: Will its defenders buy the building?

It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Editorials

The new school choice: Important decision for kids

It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020
Editorials

Investment return: Survey finds NH bang for its bucks

We take most surveys with a grain of salt. The firm WalletHub seems to churn them out by the bushel. A recent one didn’t include New Hampshire, for instance, as among the most “independent” of states. We ranked 16th, although the survey acknowledged our lowest-in-the-nation poverty rate.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Editorials

Wokefulness: A colony by any other name

Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Editorials

Masks for freedom: Our responsibility

  • Updated

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day. In 1776 the American colonies threw off the yoke of the British Empire. It took six more years of war following that Declaration of Independence to fully secure our freedom. In signing the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers ingrained …

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Editorials

Once a gold standard: Sad news from Crotched Mountain

The recent news of the closing of the Crotched Mountain school and residence quarters in Greenfield was disconcerting. In today’s parlance, the Crotched Mountain name would be considered a good “brand.” Years ago, though, it was the “gold standard” for the care and well-being of children and…