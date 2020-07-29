Mark Hayward’s City Matters column on Monday told of a push by some in the university mathematics community “to boycott working with police departments.” Some of these mathematicians had helped develop computer systems used by police departments.
The Manchester Police Department is one of many departments across the country that have been using a computer modeling system to practice something called “predictive policing.”
While this may sound like a dystopian future where crimes are prosecuted before they happen, the reality is that it is an attempt to use data to allocate limited police resources.
Amid national calls to “defund the police,” these academics would also strip the police of academic expertise. The accusation is that these predictive policing computer systems are racist. The computer models try to place officers where crime is likely to happen and this often corresponds with minority neighborhoods. This results in more interactions between police and minorities, thus the computers are racist.
This is, of course, ridiculous. Computers are inanimate objects that are no more racist than cars, pencils, or guns. There is a saying in computer circles “garbage in, garbage out.” Essentially, a computer program is only as good as the data and programming you put into it.
In the case of predictive policing the model certainly isn’t perfect. This seems like a perfect opportunity to fix the model rather than scrap it entirely. Without advancements in technology police resources will be deployed the old fashioned way, using people and gut instinct. This has far more potential to allow racist tendencies to influence decision making.
The sad thing about this push is that it is part of a trend to deem all police activity as racist. This is a very difficult stigma to shake and ignores the work that police do to protect everyone. If the police begin avoiding neighborhoods and populations to avoid any appearance of racism there is a very real risk they will deprive public safety services to some victims based only on their demographics.