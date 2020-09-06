Presidential debates are often more memorable for their fluff or gaffes rather than their substance. John F. Kennedy looked healthier than Richard Nixon (even though it was JFK who had an undisclosed chronic disease).
Gerald Ford liberated a Poland that was still behind the Iron Curtain.
George H.W. Bush famously looked at his watch as if to show his disinterest in what Bill Clinton and H. Ross Perot were discussing.
Ronald Reagan won appreciation for how he handled the question of age.
We don’t hold out any great hope for the three announced 2020 debates between President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden. Given the questions of both candidates’ health and competency, the “winner” may be whomever suffers the fewest verbal stumbles — or even physical ones.
We do know that at least one of the three events will not suffer from an immoderate moderator.
C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, no stranger to New Hampshire and our own presidential primary role, is an excellent choice to moderate the second event. Its format is a so-called “town meeting” in which audience members will pose the questions.
FOX News’ Chris Wallace will no doubt be aggressive with both Biden and Trump, which is fine. He is first up, with a debate scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29. NBC’s Kristen Welker is a bit of a wild card. Trump advocates, especially, will be watching her every move in the third and final debate.
But Scully is the gold standard for intelligent and impartial handling of conversation or debate on any political issue. He would have been our choice to moderate all three of these debates.
On the same topic, kudos to WMUR-TV for presenting several gubernatorial and congressional debates last week. With a pandemic, the economy and education on a lot of minds right now, Tuesday’s primaries haven’t generated a lot of interest. But as with our own political coverage and space for candidate opinion pieces, the televised pieces provide voters with a fuller picture.