No doubt the effort to rename New Hampshire’s highest peak is just step one in a complete review of what to call the Presidential Range.
Ralph Waldo Emerson may have the last laugh yet. It was a jealous Emerson who wrote that the God who made New Hampshire taunted the lofty land with little men. They will be little indeed if they seriously consider renaming Mount Washington because someone has decided to judge the Father of our Country through today’s myopic lens.
If Washington is to go, then surely Mount Jefferson must follow. The Democratic Party has already quit honoring him, along with Andrew Jackson, by renaming Jefferson-Jackson Day political events.
Indeed, what American president could pass today’s politically correct sniff tests?
Forget naming any of these peaks for earlier peoples either. In their day, some of their habits and practices were rather rough. Hannah Dustin may not have scalped her captors on that island north of Concord had they not smashed her living baby’s brains out on a tree.
What to do? We certainly can no longer call them the Whites, but consider making the Presidentials the Transitional Range. Gender-neutral pronouns for all. Who wouldn’t want to start bagging 4,000 footers such as Mount They, Them, Xe or Xem?
