In July, a scheduled rally for President Trump was called off due to an impending tropical storm. This time he is playing things safe. This evening’s Trump rally (now moved to a hangar in Londonderry) will take place at least a day before any remnants of Hurricane Laura make their way across the East Coast.

We are pretty sure the timing is a coincidence and that the political force that is Donald Trump is not the cause of tropical storms any more than he is the cause of the current pandemic or the current racial unrest across the nation. Mr. Trump is responsible for his administration’s response to all of these events. His performance has received mixed reviews at best, but that hasn’t slowed down the nearly four-year victory lap coming to that Manchester Airport hangar.

We have received complaints from Trump supporters that we do not run enough opinion pieces in support of the president. There is no love lost between this newspaper and Mr. Trump. He has not been a fan of the Union Leader since failing to earn an endorsement and we have not regretted that choice.

Despite this we have tried to maintain a balance in our opinion pages, filling them with writings from across the political spectrum, from very liberal to very conservative, while our own editorial positions remain conservative. The problem for those that want to read more support of President Trump is that few opinion pieces submitted to us fall into this category.

Many of our stalwart conservative voices have shown either lukewarm support or active opposition in their writings. The result is pro Trump readers feeling left out and accusations that the conservative Union Leader has gotten too liberal. The false assumption here is that Trump equals conservative.

The truth is that Trump does not equal conservative, despite the R next to his name and how his record of judicial appointments reads. Trump also does not equal liberal, despite the D that used to be next to his name and the current federal deficit. He is now, and forever will be, a political enigma.

He is playing a game of which only he knows the rules or the objective. To his supporters, he is winning, to his detractors, America is losing. In terms of submitted opinions, we receive more detractors than supporters. We suspect the enigma that is Trump makes it difficult for his supporters to coherently put that support into words.

We have good news for those that have been enjoying the Trump show. No matter what happens in November, it will be renewed for another season. We are not referring to conspiracy theories about an ousted Trump refusing to give up the Oval Office. A Trump win will mean four more years of the show we have had. A Trump loss will see a format change where he loses the Commander in Chief title but maintains the role of Detractor in Chief. Maybe then we will get solid opinion pieces on the Trump perspective from the only one who can produce them, Trump himself.

