We don’t see much of the liberal media demanding more frequent press conferences from the President. In fact, any more than one a year is probably not a good idea for the health of the nation.
Last week’s performance was painful to watch, especially so for Secretary of State Tony Blinken, who had to meet with the Russians soon after his boss had told the world that a “small incursion” by Russia into another country would be no big deal.
It must have been bracing, too, for Biden’s press secretary, who had to reassure the media that the President really didn’t mean it when he said he couldn’t guarantee election integrity this year without his so-called voting rights bill.
There was a bit of good news for the republic, though. The President said he would be keeping on Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate in 2024. That seems conclusive: Joe Biden has no intention of running again.
So long as the facts don’t get in their way, the proponents of reviving costly commuter trains to Boston will continue on their way. Witness Mayor Joyce Craig and friends’ current hunt for the best place to park trains overnight.
A bill in the legislature to outlaw vote-counting machines is a solution looking for a non-existing problem. We have to wonder if this is another attempt by supporters of Donald Trump to persist with his intentional lying about the 2020 presidential election.
The local landlord is a go-to bad guy in the pantheon of Bullywood villains. Trotted out to help a young Vito Corleone emerge a don in “The Godfather,” a landlord is pressured not to evict, but instead even to lower the rent, for a tenant who squanders a below-market lease by keeping a dog a…
When did New Hampshire’s Republican Party develop such an inferiority complex? We reference its House majority attempting to stack the voting deck to win future congressional races in the 1st District while ceding the 2nd District to the Democrats. Somewhere the ghost of Jim Cleveland must b…
In the matter of Harmony Montgomery, age 7, missing for more than two years, New Hampshire is going to need more than the “it takes a village” platitudes coming from New Hampshire’s outgoing child advocate. New Hampshire needs a full and transparent audit and accounting of any and all intera…