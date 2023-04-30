Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
In November of 2008, the annual Nackey S. Loeb First Amendment Awards event took place at the Radisson Hotel and featured a new honor, the Quill and Ink Award. Its first recipient was Mike Pride, who had only recently retired from the Monitor after 30 years. The Quill and Ink Award was created to recognize distinction in journalism and is not awarded every year. In a sense, Pride inspired the prize.
His words that night still ring true, a sure sign of a craftsman:
“It has always been about meeting a standard as to what you put in and what you don’t,” he said. “Today, with the Web, there is such a quick turnaround of information — people quoting from anonymous sources and then someone else quoting from the person who quoted the anonymous source. There is such a premium on speed. I think the standard has eroded somewhat.”
Pride wasn’t taking it lying down. He served as a member of the Pulitzer Prize board from 1999 through 2008 and later as board administrator.
He also wrote and co-wrote books, including five on New Hampshire history: “My Brave Boys,” “The New Hampshire Century,” “Abraham Lincoln in New Hampshire,” “We Went to War” and “Our War.” Pick one up and read some New Hampshire Pride.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.