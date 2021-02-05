A proposal is under legislative consideration to move New Hampshire’s party primary elections from September to June. One argument is that the current setup makes it difficult if not impossible for some party members to kiss and make up with so little time before the November general elections.
It is worth a long, hard look. We lean toward leaving well enough alone. Unintended consequences of a change should also be considered. Would picking nominees earlier also make it easier for an independent candidate to, depending on one’s view, ride to the voters’ rescue or gum up the works?
What should not change is the ability of independent (undeclared) voters to participate in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary. That prohibition is contained in a bill that would bar independents from voting in state party primaries. Presumably the latter would make a party’s nominees more ideologically pure, which might mean when the state swings from red to blue and back, there would be less of a purple haze mixed in. That would be interesting.
But cutting off the state’s largest voting bloc (undeclared) from participating in our presidential primaries would be self-defeating. It would not only give outside forces another excuse to destroy the primary, it would change the very character of a system that is nationally known and justifiably proud of its reputation for independent thought.