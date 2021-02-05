A proposal is under legislative consideration to move New Hampshire’s party primary elections from September to June. One argument is that the current setup makes it difficult if not impossible for some party members to kiss and make up with so little time before the November general elections.

It is worth a long, hard look. We lean toward leaving well enough alone. Unintended consequences of a change should also be considered. Would picking nominees earlier also make it easier for an independent candidate to, depending on one’s view, ride to the voters’ rescue or gum up the works?

What should not change is the ability of independent (undeclared) voters to participate in the New Hampshire Presidential Primary. That prohibition is contained in a bill that would bar independents from voting in state party primaries. Presumably the latter would make a party’s nominees more ideologically pure, which might mean when the state swings from red to blue and back, there would be less of a purple haze mixed in. That would be interesting.

But cutting off the state’s largest voting bloc (undeclared) from participating in our presidential primaries would be self-defeating. It would not only give outside forces another excuse to destroy the primary, it would change the very character of a system that is nationally known and justifiably proud of its reputation for independent thought.

Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Editorials

See that shadow? We don't trust furry Phil

We were hoping that wretched Pennsylvania rodent would have tested positive for COVID-19 — just a mild case — and been forced to quarantine for two weeks. Instead, his handlers let “Phil” out yesterday morning and he saw his shadow.

Sunday, January 31, 2021
Editorials

Hike safe, please: Another mountain rescue

A week ago, many Granite Staters may have been shaking their heads at the story of two young men who had to be rescued from the slopes of Mount Lafayette near Franconia Notch. The two had headed out on a brutally cold morning (winds would gust to 40 mph) not to hike but rather to run the tra…

Editorials

Back to the drawing board: GOP shouldn’t cede 2nd District

The 10-year census will be late this year, meaning New Hampshire’s required voting apportionment won’t be accomplished until later in 2021. But some Republican Party officials are apparently already making plans to re-draw our two congressional districts with the aim of fool-proofing the Fir…

Friday, January 29, 2021
Editorials

Marijuana’s mammon: How much is in the pot?

Marijuana for medicinal purposes has been sanctioned in New Hampshire. Possession of small amounts of pot has been decriminalized. But that’s not enough for some people. They want it sold over the counter like candy and they have a humdinger of an argument for it: more money.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Editorials

As you like it: Show some ID or just enroll

We are getting a bit confused, we will admit. Are we going to need a photo ID to vote absentee or is that just needed for summer camp owners who want to get vaccinated here? Perhaps it is safest just to be an out-of-stater and enroll at UNH or Dartmouth. That way, you don’t need anything.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Editorials

Teacher unions fume: They don't like COVID-19 facts

Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school bo…

Friday, January 22, 2021
Editorials

Shun this 'pathway': NH doesn't need more govt.

Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning G…

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Editorials

Speaker Packard's challenge: A lesson from Teddy Roosevelt

  • Updated

The exact quote and circumstances have been beclouded by the years, but it is generally accepted that President Theodore Roosevelt, frustrated with the antics of his eldest daughter, once observed: “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”