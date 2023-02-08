Random thoughts (or hallucinations) about the Democratic Party and the New Hampshire Presidential Primary.
Even if Joe Biden does seek a second term, he is unlikely to do well in the state whose primary he is trying to kill. He may not want his name on the ballot here. So let’s hear no more from media pundits, poohbahs, experts, insiders, and gas bags about Biden being the frontrunner. Besides, at his age, frontRUNNER just doesn’t seem like the best description.
Some attention has been given to the Democrats’ move being an economic blow to the state party. It has made much money over the years by providing — for a price — lists of Democratic names to would-be presidential candidates. If Biden kills the primary, will the state party have to apply for a government subsidy?
New Hampshire’s housing shortage is real, to be sure, and attention is and must be paid to it. Some efforts, such as a state housing appeals board, are steps in the right direction. Others, however, go too far the wrong way and could be ruinous to our state’s character.
It seems like just yesterday and it seems like forever since the amazing light of Christa McAuliffe left this earth. Wasn’t it just yesterday that all of New Hampshire and much of the nation packed into school auditoriums, office lunchrooms, and living rooms to watch the Concord teacher and …
Pat Buchanan has left the building. Some readers of our opinion pages have noticed fewer columns from the longtime national contributor in recent times. More often than not, on days on which his columns would usually appear, we have used Steven Moore, David Harsanyi, or one of several new fa…