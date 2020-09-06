Primary colors: 'Get off our lawn'

We still like our pick of U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota in the last presidential primary here. Imagine how lively a debate between her and President Trump would have been.
We also liked her tweet in response to Trump’s use of the White House grounds for his Republican nomination acceptance speech.
“Get off our lawn.”
Speaking of primaries and lively candidates, word has reached us of news that wasn’t good for the Democrats.
Seems Joe Biden emerged from his basement headquarters and saw his shadow, which can only mean four more years of a Trump administration.