The New Hampshire House did the state a service this week in sustaining a gubernatorial veto of legislation that would overturn the long-held tradition of having state political primaries in the fall. Next year, it should make quick work of spiking a bill that would be worse than the first.
Like or dislike the candidates chosen under it, the current system has worked well. Proponents of the change have failed to make a strong case that there is anything wrong with holding primaries in September. Giving primary winners a longer window to campaign for the November general election was one argument for moving up the dates, but we suspect a lot of the public says a polite thanks, but no thanks to perpetual campaigns.
Credit leaders Sherman Packard and Chuck Morse and the Republican legislative majority for giving New Hampshire taxpayers a great way to start off the new year. They made and succeeded in the important goal of better sharing with towns and cities the huge revenues generated by the state’s ro…
What will the Biden administration do when its push for “green energy” comes smack up against its promises to protect tribal lands and Native American rights? We hope it is not speaking with a forked tongue.
Dick Flynn, who died last week at the age of 94, helped oversee New Hampshire law enforcement and safety during a time of great change and growth. He did so ably and tirelessly and we owe him and his family a great deal of thanks.
Let the record show that our recent editorial on a “systems benefit” surcharge on electric bills erred when it included solar installations as being covered by the subsidized program. Let the record also show that the head of a group that campaigns for solar energy is, appropriately, full of…