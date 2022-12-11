So what if New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary is spiked? The big-money players don’t spend much time here anyway. They don’t need New Hampshire.
We’ve been hearing that line from some quarters both before and since President Joe Biden told the Democratic Party that New Hampshire is out.
Biden has his own special reasons, of course. Even if he doesn’t run again, he is a card-carrying member of the Quota and Affirmative Action Club. Members dislike New Hampshire because it’s not quite multicultured enough for them and because independent-minded voters here don’t always do what big shot bosses tell them to do.
What these critics don’t understand is that the New Hampshire Primary, both Democrat and Republican, was never designed for their clubs or for the big-money candidates or the incumbents.
New Hampshire is made for the underdog. It is just the right size so that a man or woman who may have little recognition and little funding can, if their message is strong and compelling, catch lightning in a bottle here.
That’s what many past candidates have done here. They didn’t always win here but they made a difference here. Even if they didn’t always become their party nominee or president, they changed and shaped the issues because they ran here.
Think John McCain. Think Jimmy Carter. Think Pat Buchanan. Think Eugene McCarthy.
Such candidates get heard here. It takes time and grit and a strong handshake. But if they have all that, in New Hampshire they have an electorate that still takes seriously the voter responsibility of hearing what candidates have to say, in person, on a street corner or at a town hall or coffee shop.
Political pros don’t like that. They sense only danger in letting their candidates actually engage with voters and subject themselves to perhaps unsettling questions or issues. That is why they can’t stand New Hampshire. That is why New Hampshire is important.