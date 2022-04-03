Donna Soucy, Democrat, deplores an attempt to ensure that only legitimate New Hampshire residents vote in New Hampshire elections. She and her party colleagues in the state Senate voted last week against a bill that would strengthen election integrity without harming in any way the rights of Granite Staters. (The Democrats appear more interested in handing out driver’s licenses to people who are not only not from New Hampshire but are not legally in the United States.)
Soucy made her best point when she said New Hampshire is known for its fair elections. She made her worst stumble in protesting that the proposal regarding provisional ballots would jeopardize New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
Soucy’s party doesn’t need any more excuses to put the kibosh on New Hampshire’s long and valued tradition of being the nation’s first primary for both major parties. The Democrats seem to be well on their way to kicking the Granite State to the curb.
According to proposed new criteria, states applying to go first must be “diverse.” New Hampshire is “too White.” We wonder how such a state could have chosen Barack Obama (first in 2012 and a close second in 2008).
“Progressive” Democrats are said to be anti-New Hampshire. So who was that Bernie Sanders guy who won here in the last two primaries?
New criteria will also include competently executing an election or caucus, something New Hampshire always does. States under consideration must be competitive in general elections. Again, New Hampshire checks the box.
Donna Soucy is wrong to say it is New Hampshire that is jeopardizing the primary. Her party is the one doing that all by itself. It can’t stand a state where the people, not the politicians, get to pick the players.
Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?