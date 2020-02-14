The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.
The national polls at this point are still little more than a sign of name recognition, not voter strength. Former Vice President Joe Biden was a big name, so he was the “frontrunner.” But then New Hampshire happened and now Bernie Sanders is more of a national name.
Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg did well here, but “the black vote” is said not to favor them. Too white, somehow. This is said, and incessantly repeated, by the national poll-loving pundits. We wonder how blacks must feel about constantly being stereotyped as an indivisible bloc.
Michael Bloomberg, meanwhile, has bought his own national name ticket and with it has cowed the Democratic National Committee into changing its already flawed debate rules so that he might “qualify” for the stage. This kind of thumb-on-the-scale business also affected New Hampshire in that candidates who were qualified by competency (U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, for one) were cut from the stage for lack of poll numbers and thus never had much of a chance.
Poor Iowa may never recover from failing to provide quick results for the national talking heads. Thank God New Hampshire can count efficiently, even with a huge turnout.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner and election officials across the state did a superb job, as usual. We hope that if and when Gardner decides to retire, New Hampshire will have the good sense to see that he is replaced with someone who has a similar love for and understanding of the non-partisanship that is critical to not just the Primary, but to all our elections.