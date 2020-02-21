Before another New Hampshire Presidential Primary fades from memory, it may be instructive — and comforting — for Granite Staters to consider a few words of praise from a national media figure. In an age when it is much more popular to dismiss the primary than to appreciate it, columnist George Will’s words resonate.

“Today’s nomination process has myriad defects,” Will wrote last week, “but one manifest virtue. It provides ample time and small early venues for aspirants who, like (Amy) Klobuchar, start with more pluck than money, and less notoriety than seriousness.”

Conservative Will wrote that Sen. Klobuchar’s New Hampshire showing demonstrated Democrats’ “realism about how to defeat Trump at a time when 70% of voters self-identify as moderate or conservative.”

It remains to be seen whether Klobuchar can convert her surprise showing here into continued success with voters in much bigger and more expensive states.

But Will nicely defined the importance that little New Hampshire represents for candidates who are serious rather than notorious, capable rather than financially loaded.

National bosses, of both parties, don’t much like independent-minded New Hampshire messing with their scripts, which is reason enough to keep us as the first primary. President Trump has already said he favors that. Our bet is that longshot Amy Klobuchar would say the same.

Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Editorials

How about the charters? Manchester Proud should embrace them

  • Editorial
  • Updated

The Manchester Proud education group has put much thought and hard work into its plans for city schools, as it will demonstrate this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Memorial High School. But its lack of any meaningful study of the role of public charter schools is disappointing.

Monday, February 17, 2020
Editorials

How should school board work? Hearing at City Hall seeks input

  • Editorial
  • Updated

The existing Manchester school board will meet at Memorial High this Thursday night to review and possibly accept the Manchester Proud group’s plans. How a future school board will be constituted is the work of the new School District Charter Commission. And its nine members want to hear from you.

Sunday, February 16, 2020
Editorials

A glaring DWI gap: Detention is the best deterrence

  • Editorial
  • Updated

Recently proposed New Hampshire legislation would toughen criminal sentences for drunk or drugged drivers in incidents in which someone dies. Emotional testimony at the bill’s hearing suggested that such a law might have prevented these deaths.

Friday, February 14, 2020
Editorials

Primary postmortems: NH did its job; pundits blather on

The Presidential Primary post-mortems have piled up like yesterday’s snow and ice and will soon melt away. Predictably, the national pundits have again learned little. They have gone right back to relying on national polls to tell us who has any chance to gain the Democratic nomination.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Editorials

Economic flimflam: Both parties promise all to everyone

In addition to opposing Hillary Clinton in 2016, Donald Trump was favored by many Americans who simply cried “enough!” at the duplicitous and spendthrift ways of both Republicans and Democrats. Voters, it seems, were tired of being bought off with their own money.

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Sunday, February 09, 2020