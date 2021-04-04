New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner knows a thing or two about election law. His concern over a Democratic bill now before the U.S. Senate (and supported by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan) is legitimate.

Gardner not only objects to it dictating to the states. He knows that the bill is an open invitation to further interference with state law, including the one about a little thing called the New Hampshire first-in-the-nation primary.

Hassan and Shaheen scoffed at Gardner, ignoring the “For the People Act” itself and instead noting that it doesn’t specifically reference our primary. They and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster (who both backed the bill in the House) apparently were caught flat-footed by Gardner’s warning.

But the New Hampshire delegation has a primary concern that may be even more of a threat. In a political party that measures everything through quotas, colors, and percentages, our primary faces outright cancellation. Like first-caucus state Iowa, New Hampshire isn’t “diverse” enough, our large voter turnouts and willingness to hear of issues and from long-shot candidates notwithstanding.

There will be hell to pay for our all-Democrat delegation if it manages to let the primary slip away. Particularly in an evenly-divided Senate, Shaheen and Hassan ought to be capable of ensuring protection for the New Hampshire primary.

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Satan sneakers: If the shoe fits ...

Just in time for Holy Week, a so-called “rapper” gained much attention for himself by selling pairs of Nike sneakers with, he claimed, the distinguishing characteristic of a drop of blood mixed into each pair. “Satan shoes,” he called them.

Friday, April 02, 2021
Biden the builder: Even more spending plans

Gushing comparisons of President Joseph Biden’s latest spending proposal to the U.S. moon landings or the building of our interstate highway system fail to impress. The latter two needed to happen. Much of what Biden suggests is wildly irresponsible and wholly unnecessary.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Sunday, March 28, 2021
What ‘local control?’:

We sympathize with Hudson neighbors of the sprawling Green Meadows golf complex, which appears headed for development as a huge warehouse for Amazon and other companies. When the (usually) peaceful sounds of golfers and birds are to be replaced by construction noise and steady traffic, it is…

Vote here, ok: But vaccine? Beat it!

New Hampshire wants to reserve its COVID-19 vaccine supplies for its own residents. Cries of anguish arose from some quarters when Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that this meant that out-of-state college students are not eligible here and will have to return to their home state if they wan…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Budget games: Some items don't belong

Gov. Chris Sununu wanted to pave the way for a college-university merger by including the plan in state budget legislation. House budget members appear likely to slow that down considerably and rightly so. As huge a change as this one is, it deserves careful consideration on its own merits.

Wednesday, March 24, 2021
My Cousin VINI: Good news from a stumble

So maybe New Hampshire contracted with My Cousin Vinny rather than with Vaccine Vini on arranging some COVID-19 shots? VINI is short for Vaccine and Immunization Network Interface, the state’s new online portal.

Nashua's good news: Wendy Hunt to lead Chamber

Nashua’s business future looks brighter today with the announcement that Wendy Hunt is taking over as president and CEO of the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce. She starts her new job on Monday but from what we know of her, she’s already hard at it.

Sunday, March 21, 2021
Spending decisions: Who's divvying up your dough?

Gov. Chris Sununu made a wise move last week in announcing that the Legislature will make most of the decisions as to the spending of the latest huge pot of U.S. taxpayer money being spread around the land by President Joe Biden and his lockstep Congress.

A goodwill tour: What's there to 'sell' here?

When the national news media get a convenient cliché stuck in their noggins, it becomes unshakeable. One recent example: the reporting that the Biden team is traveling around the country in order “to sell” its $2 trillion spending plan. But just what is left to “sell” — and to whom — after P…

Brentwood blues: A hard of hearing problem

Some Brentwood residents are in a dither because an item in the town-funded Brentwood Newsletter dared to question terms such as systemic racism and to criticize the motives of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Friday, March 19, 2021
About that UNH merger: Key moment for Rep. Ladd

If there is strength in numbers, the dozen former trustees who signed a letter objecting to the merger of New Hampshire’s two higher education systems is hardly impressive. Given the hundreds if not thousands of former university system and community college system trustees who have served t…