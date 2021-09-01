When Chris Sununu first ran for governor, he was not our choice in the Republican primary, precisely because he favored the pro-abortion position. His position hasn’t changed at all but that hasn’t stopped folks on the other side of the ever-wider partisan divide from damning him for it.
Sununu, they claim, is no longer “pro choice” because he signed a budget bill that includes a general abortion prohibition after the unborn baby is six months along. Anything after that is considered a late-term abortion, which is illegal in most states. Considering the many advancements regarding the viability issue since it was raised in Roe v. Wade way back in 1973, New Hampshire is actually very late in making even this concession to life.
Sununu may have thus thought (or hoped) he was safe in signing the budget, but facts don’t deter the pro-abortion zealots and the Democratic Party.
Sununu “turned his back on our bipartisan Granite State tradition. He is clearly not pro-choice,” declared U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in an “off-with-his-head” decree on Twitter worthy of Alice in Wonderland.
This is all in service to Shaheen’s fellow senator, Maggie Hassan, who likely faces a very strong challenger in Sununu. He must be smeared now, and often, as is evident from the many leftwing pro-Hassan ads that have already taken command of airwaves and other media.
It is reminiscent of the manner in which Manchester attorney Ovide Lamontagne was once painted as a Neanderthal by the very same Shaheen years ago. He was all but accused of being a card-carrying Catholic.
There is a difference between that campaign and the new one, however. Lamontagne was pro-life. Sununu, despite what Shaheen and company are howling, is pro-choice.
