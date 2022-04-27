Biden Portsmouth

Union Leader: Paul Feely

 
 Paul Feely/New Hampshire Union Leader

Like Sunday News columnist Kathy Sullivan, we noticed the many empty chairs visible during President Joe Biden’s visit to New Hampshire last week. Considering the limited seating available, the empties stood out like a sore thumb. Sullivan blamed it on poor White House planning and wrote that there could have been “an energized, excited crowd of Granite Staters to hear the Biden story.”

We question that last point. Even if you like Biden, he and his administration do not elicit much energy or excitement.

Of course, the empty seats could have been filled with the news media. Instead, reporters appeared restricted as to their location and access to the President. This part of the planning was more successful. We don’t think the White House wanted Biden asked pesky questions including any about his Democratic Party’s plans to target the New Hampshire Presidential Primary. That would have been awkward for Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, and Annie Kuster.

It would have been even more uncomfortable for Hassan had reporters been allowed to ask Biden about Hassan’s desperate election-year stunts to look tough on border security. Would Biden have defended Hassan and Pappas? Or would he have stood with his own Latino supporters here in New Hampshire who are understandably outraged by the pair’s endorsement of a Trump era border policy?

Columnist Sullivan opined that Biden staff “could have done better by the President” on the New Hampshire trip. The poor staffers. They were probably congratulating themselves for getting their boss back to D.C. in one piece. No doubt Hassan, Pappas, and Kuster would agree.

 
