Proposed legislation up for a House hearing this Friday morning would supposedly “protect the integrity of the press and encourage good character of the members of the press core.” (Yes, that’s how HB 584 spells press corps.)
Thanks just the same, but we think the First Amendment is all the protection we need. As for our integrity and good character, we will rely on our record for the former and the Good Lord for any judgment on the latter.
One of the problems with this legislation, besides its clear contradiction of First Amendment freedom of the press, is its attempt to substitute legislation for news editors. It would not only require news media to report specific elements of crime and civil court proceedings but it would dictate the placement of that coverage and even what type of photo could or could not be used.
The intent is noble: to prohibit news media from “abusing the general public, and degrading the integrity of our institutions of justice through selective reporting on cases and controversies that cultivates false narratives to the point that it unduly injures the accused by eroding their civil liberties causing them to be shunned and avoided by the general public due to a cloud of suspicion of wrongdoing that does not exactly align with the original allegations or the relief provided in a case and controversy lodged before a government body.”
Translation: if a newspaper, website, or TV station reports on a criminal or civil arrest, it MUST report on the outcome of the case and in a manner specified by the statute, even if the subject pleads no contest to the charge.
To be sure, news media should strive to be fair in coverage but trying to do it by enacting an unconstitutional law is not the way.
One wonders who comes up with this stuff? It’s a good question, considering that the language used in the bill submitted by state Rep. Al Baldasaro (R-Londonderry) is the same that was shouted down in Rhode Island last year after a sponsor conceded that she had never read it before signing on.
We suspect that may have been the case here, too. At least, we don’t think that proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran Al Baldasaro would have spelled it “core.”