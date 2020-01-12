The principal of Newmarket’s Junior-Senior High School won’t be coming back to that position, one from which he has been absent since last November.
Instead, Christopher Mazzone will be taking the post of school facilities overseer, at least for the remainder of the school year.
Don’t look for an explanation as to any of this. You won’t find one. School Superintendent Susan Givens and Mazzone issued a statement last week that reported the “circumstances underlying Mr. Mazzone’s absence have been resolved.”
The statement said that she and he “have acted in good faith” and they want the public to know — nothing. “Aside from this statement, there will be no further comments regarding this matter.”
Wait, there’s more. The statement was designed, it said, to “clarify any misunderstanding” related to Mazzone’s absence.
It sounds like Donald Trump’s national security briefers could learn a thing or two about withholding information from Newmarket.
The only thing clear about this latest instance of keeping the public in the dark about public matters is this: State law regarding non-disclosure of “personnel” matters needs to be changed.