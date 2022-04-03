We hope the new spokesman for New Hampshire’s Attorney General misspoke last week. In refusing to provide the public with records regarding a fired state police officer, the spokesman said this is a case “about protecting the private, personnel records of the tens of thousands of public employees who serve the state daily.”
No, it isn’t. It’s about how his superiors dealt with Trooper Haden Wilber’s conduct in a 13-day ordeal for a female motorist that ended up with taxpayers paying the woman more than $200,000.
To quote from Trooper Wilber’s dismissal letter, it’s about “disturbing facts” regarding his “investigatory habits and overall integrity as a law enforcement officer.”
The judge hearing an ACLU request to open the record didn’t seem inclined to buy the AG’s position that Wilber’s right to privacy overrides any public interest in his alleged misconduct and how it was handled. Wilber is seeking to be reinstated.
“This isn’t just when someone took a vacation day they shouldn’t have,” noted Judge John Kissinger.
Indeed it is not. To cite New Hampshire’s Right to Know law, it is about openness in the conduct of public business being essential to a democratic society.
Whatever the spin or slant of the particular media back home, the work of on-the-ground correspondents in covering the horrendous war in Ukraine has been nothing short of admirable and in some ways astonishing.
Gov. Chris Sununu is getting it from all sides, which usually means he’s doing something right. In this case, it was his promise to veto a redistricting plan for New Hampshire’s two congressional districts. As drawn, the map might have made Elbridge Gerry (of Gerrymandering fame) green with envy.
It is dawning on more legislators that using state run stores to peddle pot may not be a great branding image for New Hampshire. Plus, the scheme isn’t likely to make anywhere near the money initially estimated. Perhaps smoke got in their eyes?
The New Hampshire House is about to give final approval and send to the Senate a plan to fully legalize marijuana and feature it for sale exclusively at state liquor stores. What could possibly go wrong?