A former Claremont city councilor who now seeks a new public office as a state legislator wants to keep the public from seeing his record as a public peace officer.
Nothing doing, says Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg.
The judge has ordered Claremont to release to attorneys for this newspaper and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire a voluminous file regarding Jonathan Stone’s internal affairs record when he was a police officer. The parties will now negotiate as to just what information can be released.
Stone objected to our request, claiming a right to privacy. But the judge correctly ruled that the public has a right to “information relating to (Stone’s) conduct as a government employee while performing his official duties and interacting with (members) of the public.”
It is the proper ruling. Anyone wishing to represent the public ought to know that their performance as a public employee is and should be open to public scrutiny.
Common sense may have entered the discussion of a new director of Manchester’s homeless problems.
Here’s a question for an October weekend as the mid-term election nears. Which of these would be a more likely scenario: New Hampshire Democrats welcoming a chance to be seen with Joe Biden or New Hampshire Republicans clamoring for a visit from Donald Trump?
We have found something to like about the boondoggle that a commuter train to Boston would be. It might offer some protection against the illegal immigrants that Massachusetts politicians want to provide with drivers’ licenses.
As the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to cool America’s overheated, post-pandemic economy, we see our 401(k)s fall and home values soften at the same time the prices we pay online at the grocer rise. That’s alarming; now add nuclear threats from the Russian Hitler and Armageddon ta…
Running away is never a good look for a U.S. Senator, especially one from independent-minded New Hampshire. But that is clearly the strategy that Maggie Hassan and her camp have decided is best in her try for reelection next month.
No doubt much of Derry and surrounding towns were stunned by the headline earlier this week conveying the news of the death of retired Chief of Police Ed Garone. Derry was still adjusting to the fact that, in June, he had stepped down after more than 50 years overseeing the force.
On the matter of Trinity High School and a now former student’s infamous homecoming invitation, we don’t know all the details. We doubt that many people do know, certainly not to the extent indicated by the numbers who leaped to social media with their conclusions and judgments last week.
At a new church memorial dedicated in his honor in Alton, the parents of murdered New Hampshire journalist James Foley were asked if, were he alive today, their son would be working in war-torn Ukraine.
Perhaps a small part of the reason for today’s hyperpartisan political divide has something to do with news media choices. Shocking, we know.
A reporter asked the White House press secretary last week this question: Since President Joe Biden claims responsibility for gasoline prices dropping a bit from their historic highs of the summer, does he also take responsibility when those prices go up?
