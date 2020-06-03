Two related New Hampshire Supreme Court decisions announced last week amount to a significant victory for the public’s right to know what those who govern in its name are doing.
Participating Union Leader Atty. Greg Sullivan put it well when he said “nowhere is the public’s right to know more important than within the functioning of law enforcement agencies.”
As underlined by events across the country these last two weeks, the public must have trust in its law enforcement agencies. In order for that to be the case, those agencies must be as transparent as possible.
That ability to see how an agency is — or is not — working has been unreasonably hampered since a 1993 ruling by the court threw a thick blanket over public personnel records and actions. Members of the public who knew or suspected bad actions on the part of individual officers or departments were effectively told to “move on. Nothing to see here.”
It was often left to the press to try to find out the facts but it, too, often ended up without those facts when the agency cited “internal personnel practices.”
The supreme court acknowledged last week that it had erred way back in 1993 by too broadly defining that term. It now says, in a 3-1 vote, that the privacy interests of an individual public employee or the institution involved must be balanced against the public’s right to know.
That sounds a lot like the preamble to the Right to Know Law, which states: “Openness in the conduct of public business is essential to a democratic society. The purpose of this chapter is to ensure both the greatest possible public access to the actions, discussion and records of all public bodies, and their accountability to the people.”
The hope here is that, reinforced by the court decisions, police departments and their attorneys will be less likely to refuse public requests for public information.
This goes not just for police but for any state or local public agency or department. School districts have regularly let go individual employees, including principals, with no explanation. This leaves the public in the dark as to the individual’s actions and whether or not the district’s reaction was appropriate.
This does not mean that the press or public now has license for fishing expeditions. But serious requests that can’t be resolved may end up in court and a judge will have to devote time to a balancing of interests. It would have been preferable if this weren’t necessary but we suppose in this complicated, litigious world it is the best we can expect.