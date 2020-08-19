Tuesday’s Union Leader featured a business story about Laconia’s Orion Entrance Control. Orion had made their mark with building entrance kiosks. Of course, with a large portion of the workforce still working from home, these kiosks are in less demand.

Orion did not let the changing market stop them. They realized in March that they had the components and know-how to create a product that would see increasing demand as the pandemic wore on. The company has now deployed the Orion Pre-Entry Temperature Reader Kiosk to locations far and wide that need to remain operational while tracking visitors’ temperature and face mask usage.

Orion’s CEO Stephen Caroselli credits this technological pivot with a middle of the night realization that he had the parts necessary to make it happen. He also noted that he had connections to the necessary hardware and software within one hour of their Laconia headquarters.

Many in New Hampshire will refer to “yankee ingenuity,” but we are not always presented with such a concrete example. It is wonderful to see this Granite State company turning a potential economic disaster into an opportunity.

Hopefully others will find inspiration from the Orion story. They are certainly not alone in working to survive in the current normal. From outdoor dining to online business meetings to new ways of seeing your doctor and dentist, New Hampshire businesses are getting it done. We are a resilient bunch and will continue to adjust to the times. Here’s to Orion Entrance Control for giving us a shining example of how it is done.

Sunday, August 16, 2020
Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Friday, August 14, 2020
Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.

School officers: A valuable resource

A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.

Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Unemployment can pay: 33% more

A story that ran as part of our “What’s Working” series by Mike Cousineau this week revealed an interesting fact about the “enhanced unemployment” that was offered as part of the federal coronavirus relief package. The interesting fact was that the federal unemployment enhancement resulted i…

Manchester city clerk: A different government experience

We have a bone to pick with the Manchester City Clerk’s office. Judging from recent personal experience, Clerk Matt Normand’s staff is much too pleasant as well as efficient to be representing the public sector. People are going to get the wrong idea.

Sunday, August 09, 2020
Friday, August 07, 2020
Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.

Friday, July 31, 2020
Wednesday, July 29, 2020