Tuesday’s Union Leader featured a business story about Laconia’s Orion Entrance Control. Orion had made their mark with building entrance kiosks. Of course, with a large portion of the workforce still working from home, these kiosks are in less demand.
Orion did not let the changing market stop them. They realized in March that they had the components and know-how to create a product that would see increasing demand as the pandemic wore on. The company has now deployed the Orion Pre-Entry Temperature Reader Kiosk to locations far and wide that need to remain operational while tracking visitors’ temperature and face mask usage.
Orion’s CEO Stephen Caroselli credits this technological pivot with a middle of the night realization that he had the parts necessary to make it happen. He also noted that he had connections to the necessary hardware and software within one hour of their Laconia headquarters.
Many in New Hampshire will refer to “yankee ingenuity,” but we are not always presented with such a concrete example. It is wonderful to see this Granite State company turning a potential economic disaster into an opportunity.
Hopefully others will find inspiration from the Orion story. They are certainly not alone in working to survive in the current normal. From outdoor dining to online business meetings to new ways of seeing your doctor and dentist, New Hampshire businesses are getting it done. We are a resilient bunch and will continue to adjust to the times. Here’s to Orion Entrance Control for giving us a shining example of how it is done.