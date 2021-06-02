A Sunday News Memorial Day feature on a Purple Heart veteran and his project caught the attention of many readers and raised the question of the future of the Purple Heart Trail in New Hampshire.
For now, Vietnam veteran Paul Martin of Lyndeborough, with help from son Chris, is working to repair or replace signs that have weathered and faded over the years.
Martin was treasurer of a state Military Order of the Purple Heart chapter. That chapter, like some others across the country, has ceased, but Martin says it still has funds for this repair work. When the signs were initially proposed 16 years ago, the State of New Hampshire agreed to them with the proviso that the order would cover the costs.
The question as raised in reporter Shawne Wickham’s story is what of the future? Martin himself has pancreatic cancer. When he goes, and with no Purple Heart order remaining, who will care for the 28 signs, let alone others that may be added?
Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a U.S. Marine veteran, believes the state needs to step up here. We agree.
There are many proposals that “would be nice” but for which the state is wise not to fund or it would soon be broke. But the Purple Heart Trail is a worthy exception to that rule.
We hope Councilor Kenney and legislative leaders can find a way to step up here. Paul Martin and other New Hampshire Purple Heart recipients deserve that much.