A Sunday News Memorial Day feature on a Purple Heart veteran and his project caught the attention of many readers and raised the question of the future of the Purple Heart Trail in New Hampshire.

For now, Vietnam veteran Paul Martin of Lyndeborough, with help from son Chris, is working to repair or replace signs that have weathered and faded over the years.

Martin was treasurer of a state Military Order of the Purple Heart chapter. That chapter, like some others across the country, has ceased, but Martin says it still has funds for this repair work. When the signs were initially proposed 16 years ago, the State of New Hampshire agreed to them with the proviso that the order would cover the costs.

The question as raised in reporter Shawne Wickham’s story is what of the future? Martin himself has pancreatic cancer. When he goes, and with no Purple Heart order remaining, who will care for the 28 signs, let alone others that may be added?

Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a U.S. Marine veteran, believes the state needs to step up here. We agree.

There are many proposals that “would be nice” but for which the state is wise not to fund or it would soon be broke. But the Purple Heart Trail is a worthy exception to that rule.

We hope Councilor Kenney and legislative leaders can find a way to step up here. Paul Martin and other New Hampshire Purple Heart recipients deserve that much.

 
 
 
Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Mickelson’s win: Beating Father Time

It was easy to root for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship last weekend. The little boy who learned to play golf left-handed by standing opposite his right-handed dad and mirroring dad’s swing has long been a crowd favorite. He is not only immensely gifted; he is imaginative and willing …

Sunday, May 23, 2021

Exclusion therapy: Derryfield School dilemma

We weren’t surprised that some Derryfield School alumni calling themselves an “inclusion alliance” are demanding the exclusion of Shannon McGinley from the board of trustees. More and more these days, “inclusion” is defined on both left and right as including only those with like-minded views.

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.