Other than perhaps being the perfect name for every comfort dog living off the government Gravy Train (feel free to boo), a boondoggle is work or an activity that is wasteful or pointless; it just has the appearance of having value.
You can find one on your ballot Nov. 8. There you will find a choice, a Republican and a Democrat, contending for “Register of Probate” in your county. But as New Hampshire veteran politicos Donna Sytek of Salem and Windham Rep. Robert Lynn, a retired chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, have pointed out, it is an office without portfolio. Rather, these days you are voting to give one or the other candidate 100 bucks and a resume line, no work required other than what it takes to get elected. Zip. It’s not even an appendix to the body politic.
Yet, when you read Question 1 on your ballot you may want to scratch your head because it doesn’t come with instructions. Instead of an explanation of what’s happening, what you get is new language for our state constitution that omits “register of probate.” That’s the change. Removing “register of probate” from the language allows a pointless election to no longer be held.
We can empathize with anyone wanting that C note, what with a gallon of heating oil costing a fiver this day, but two-thirds of the rest of us need to say “yes” to Question 1 to muzzle this boondoggle for good.
The New Hampshire gubernatorial TV “debate” earlier this week was an easy win for incumbent Chris Sununu. It wasn’t that the Republican was that good. It was that Democratic opponent Dr. Tom Sherman was hapless and hopeless.
Call it the Inartful Dodger v. the Kitty Illiterate. As this year’s election campaigns draw, thankfully, to their end, New Hampshire’s major party candidates for U.S. Senate have reduced themselves to babbling incoherently.
Some nut in San Francisco takes a hammer to the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and therefore the Republican Party needs to be defeated at the polls. Everywhere. This is what passes for political logic these days.
Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas deserves reelection. Voters in the 4th district (in and around Manchester including Londonderry) are lucky to have him representing their interests on a small but important part of New Hampshire’s unique government.
