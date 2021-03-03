New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation appears to be all-in with a purely partisan $1.9 TRILLION spending bill that it claims is for emergency pandemic relief. It is in fact a record-smashing grab of the public’s money that has little to do with COVID-19.
The fact that the pandemic is declining by all measures seems not to bother the party of Pappas, Kuster, Hassan, and Shaheen.
If this were truly a bill devoted to the receding crisis, why is more than one-third of the money not scheduled to be spent until 2022?
Some of the spending slated for public education won’t happen for several years. This is understandable when one realizes that the schools have not been able to spend all the money from the last pandemic package. An estimated $113 billion remains unspent.
National Review Online wrote last week that what is pitched as “emergency relief” is in fact a “bailout of profligate public pension plans and mismanaged states.”
The country must act big and act now, say Joe Biden and his New Hampshire chorus.
Perhaps that’s because when the public wakes up to how much of its money is being wasted on this effort, it will be too late to stop it.